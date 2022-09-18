Biden-style transformation of the United States

Donald M. Gallagher

The author lives in Santa Ynez.

Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, who served under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, once stated, “President Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of almost every major policy decision for the past 48 years.”

And Mr. Biden is going to transform America into what and for whose benefit?

In just 20 months of his presidency President Biden’s decisions have outraged many within his own party, including a majority of independents according to recent polls. His popularity is certainly tanking. Democratic candidates for the midterms do not seek his endorsement and shun campaigning with him.

The president and his expanded administration (his handlers) shut down oil pipelines and surrendered the American status as the world-leading supplier, thereby making the nation dependent on OPEC once again and in the process, Americans witnessed the surge in oil and gas prices — ultimately resulting in inflation running rampant.

President BIden opened our southern border into a free-for-all. He made plans to spend trillions of newly minted dollars on dubious social spending programs. He cozied up to the Chinese Communist Party and Iran and all but encouraged the war between Russia and the Ukraine.

He was also supportive of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent congressional trip to Taiwan, which caused China to threaten its neighbor with a naval show of force. China’s aggressive stance and greatly expanded military power pose risks to the entire free world. These are very dangerous times, but the clueless free-world leader does not mind at all.

The mainstream and social media sleepwalked America through the period giving scant coverage to the potential dangers. What is the president doing? Is this badly weakened leader threatening world nuclear powers? Does he realize or even care that the once powerful U.S. military has recruitment and readiness problems, largely due to his performance?

Last year the U.S. suffered its greatest humiliation in history by President Biden’s disastrous and tragic retreat from Afghanistan. It left Americans and foreign allies behind enemy lines to the fate of the notorious Taliban a known brutal, terrorist group. He abandoned $85 billion worth of military equipment and supplies.

That sad country is now witnessing a resurrection of Al Qaeda and ISIS and has become one of the most dangerous places in the world. This was a sign of great weakness that both emboldened and encouraged Russia and China.

This president has opened our southern border to millions of illegal migrants causing chaos in a multitude of ways — none of them good. Illicit drugs and especially Chinese-made fentanyl are being trafficked by Mexican drug cartels killing over 100,000 Americans a year. This is almost twice the total US death rate of the entire ten years of the Vietnam War. Yet, the administration and main media largely ignore the havoc they have unleashed and refuse to report.

Human trafficking is perhaps the greatest of the tragedies that many in society seem willing to ignore. But no one can escape the violence on the streets of the nation’s major sanctuary cities controlled largely by Democrat officials. The crime wave has skyrocketed, and citizens everywhere are concerned for their safety and the future of the country.

Mr. Biden has been a very ineffective president for the majority of Americans. He is a mentally and physically challenged angry old man who acts like a totalitarian zealot. He lies, corrects himself, then lies some more and has his spokespeople lie for him as well. He refuses to answer hard questions and belittles those few who ask.

He has demonstrated himself to be a blame-game authoritarian who deflects criticism elsewhere, but often at former president Donald Trump or the MAGA terrorists.

His leadership does not work in a constitutional republic. It never will.