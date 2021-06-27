Biden supports national debt hikes

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Reader H.T. Bryan wants President Joe Biden to stop efforts that Mr. Bryan feels are greatly increasing the national debt.

President Joe Biden, is promoting the goals of the Democrat Party controlled by leftists/socialists, with their resulting increase to our out-of-control national debt.

Read: Biden-Sanders’ “Unity Task Force Agenda”: a wish list of leftist debt increasing goals. Read: the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, of which 91% is not COVID related, but meets goals that increase the debt.

There’s also the $2.25 trillion infrastructure and good-paying union jobs proposal, of which 5% is for infrastructure 95% is for the leftist goals that increase the debt. Also on the leftist wish list is the $1.9 trillion “Family Proposal.” There’s a combined total of over $6 trillion sought.

Does President Biden comprehend that the national debt, now over $30 trillion, is projected to be over $45 trillion by 2025?

Is he clueless, as to our nation-destroying national debt, which is imposed upon us and our children and grandchildren? No amount of economy-destroying taxes will pay for the national debt and the resulting debt increases.

Note: The Obama-Biden Administration increased the national debt by $19 trillion — a record 89% increase.

Also does Uncle Joe comprehend that the Congressional Budget Office has projected Medicare and Social Security to become insolvent by 2025 and 2035 respectively?

Can he think independently of his leftist/socialist controllers?

H.T. Bryan

Santa Barbara