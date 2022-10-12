Biden to visit Southern California this week

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — President Joe Biden will arrive in Los Angeles Wednesday to begin a multi-day stay in the Golden State, where he is expected to speak on infrastructure investments and affordability.

The president is expected to arrive in Los Angeles this afternoon, according to his press office.

During his time in the state, he plans to deliver remarks about infrastructure investments, though further details have not been disclosed. He is also expected to fly to Orange County to “deliver remarks on lowering costs for California families,” according to KTTV, the Fox 11 station in Los Angeles.

President Biden’s last visit to Los Angeles was in June when he attended the Summit of the Americas. After his visit to California, President Biden is expected to visit Oregon on Friday and Saturday, according to The Register-Guard.

Madison Hirneisen covers California for The Center Square.