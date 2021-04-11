Biden too abrupt

In a previous letter, I mentioned that while I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, he would be my president and I wanted him to do well.

I now have some serious reservations.

There was the abrupt decision to halt construction of the Keystone Pipeline. Granted, this project has been controversial from its inception. However, reality is that at present we need fossil fuels to heat our homes, run our vehicles, power industry and manufacturing, provide electricity, and to create the modern hand-held devices we love so much.

We are now energy independent. We need to stay that way and not provide opportunities for not-so-friendly countries to become needed energy suppliers.

The solar panels that John Kerry says laid-off Keystone workers will be trained to produce require fossil fuels to produce. President Biden’s executive order has produced heavy unemployment in the U.S. and Canada. Bottom line: The phasing out of fossil fuels is a long-term project and should be done sensibly and carefully.

The border crisis: This is definitely a result of Mr. Biden’s executive order abruptness. He is the sole cause of the present mess that exists. Granted, the overall immigration situation should have been handled by Congress many years ago, but Mr. Biden took a bad situation and turned it into a massive human crisis that he is now spreading across the U.S. at a time of COVID-19 recovery.

Communicating directly with the American people: Mr. Biden does little of this. When he does, he often appears to be reading a prepared speech from a teleprompter.

These are three of many reservations I have about Joe Biden. He seems hell-bent on undoing things associated with Donald Trump and failing to successfully address much needed concerns and reforms.

That’s my opinion. This is the America I love. You have every right to think otherwise.

Sanderson M. Smith, Ed.D.

Carpinteria