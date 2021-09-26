Biden’s failures are embarrassing

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

President Joe Biden

How much longer do we Americans and the rest of the world have to endure the painful embarrassment of Joe Biden’s presidential failings?

In view of the chaotic border crisis, President Biden either is blissfully unaware of what is happening there or has deliberately chosen to aid and abet the illegals and drug cartel trafficking.

What other U.S. president would turn their back on Americans and their allies, leaving them abandoned and stranded behind enemy lines in a distant foreign country along with $83 billion worth of our military equipment and technology? Why does Mr. Biden avoid media questions during public appearances, but merely reads scripted teleprompter lines and then walk away? Wonder how much respect other world leaders have for this man?

Sadly, I do not comprehend how Joe Biden was the best presidential candidate-nominee that the Democratic Party could find to run for office.

Alan Fox

Santa Maria