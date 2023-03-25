Biden’s first veto raises questions

The recent headline proclaiming “President Biden issued his first veto” caught my attention for several reasons, including why it took over two years for his first veto.

The answer was that the president’s and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s agendas were the same and the only ones she permitted Congress to consider, such as the Jan. 6, 2021 stuff and climate change, but never scheduling anything important to Republicans, such as the border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, controlled the Senate.

What were the president’s agendas?

President Joe Biden followed his inauguration speech proclaiming he was the “great uniter” with an executive order for federal agencies to “search and destroy” any actions taken during Donald Trump’s presidency without considering whether they helped the American people. He set another agenda item by prioritizing climate change issues.

His federal agencies implementing these two priorities led to the veto.

The federal agencies during the term of President Trump issued a rule that required the plan administrators under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act prioritize the congressional intent of “to protect the pensions and retirement savings from mismanagement and abuse by clarifying that those in charge of the savings be held to a high standard with the best interest of the plan participants.”

Their rules limited the ability for plan fiduciaries for “mismanagement and abuse” by only allowing them to weigh the economical effects of climate change and other ESG — environmental, social and governance — considerations as long as the effects are relevant to the “risk-and-reward” economical analysis, and clarified that those in charge be held to a high standard with the best interest of plan participants.

How did this lead to a veto?

Well, the “search and destroy” executive order from President Biden and his fixation with climate change caused the heads of the federal agencies that administer ERISA — the Labor Department headed by Marty Walsh, the former union president, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose credibility faded with her prediction that this inflation was “transitory” — to alter the Trump rules that followed the congressional intent of ERISA.

The federal agencies are requiring fiduciaries to invest in accordance with ESG considerations to “safeguard the economy from climate-related risks that may threaten the pensions and life savings of working Americans and their families.”

What was it about ERISA that led to its being the subject of the first veto?

This young lawyer’s adventures with ERISA began when I was asked — OK, ordered — by Art Vangeli, the regional attorney in charge of the 1 Presidential Boulevard, Bala Cynwyd, Penn. law department office of my new employer, Gulf Oil Co. Mr. Vangeli “asked” me to become the company “expert” in ERISA that had just been passed in 1974. He was in a hurry because our Lewis Oil subsidiary was waiting for me to bring their pension plan into compliance.

I quickly learned that I needed great concentration, the type not available in an active law department, to tackle this 500-page monster.

The next several days I could be heard talking to myself in the Philadelphia Bar library as I read the first 250 pages dealing with that law that would be administered by the U.S. Labor Department. This somewhat polite self-conversation turned ugly while I sometimes not too silently cursed the next 250 pages of tax law that was to be administered by the U.S. Treasury Department. It was full of convoluted sentences. To prevent nodding off every couple of sentences, I risked overdosing on coffee while selecting a seat near the men’s room.

But I did learn something.

I learned that the scope of ERISA is to govern the administration of private employers’ pension and savings plans. That includes 401(k) plans, which employers may contribute a matching sum of their choice, which is frequently in their own stock.

There are penalties for withdrawals before a certain age with, of course, hardship exemptions.

I also learned (1) why I was not a tax attorney, (2) that the labor provisions were controlled by the secretary of labor and the tax ones by the treasury secretary, (3) how to work with a fiduciary to bring the Lewis Oil pension plan into compliance with ERISA, (4) how to draft a pension plan for another subsidiary and (5) that I would never have the time nor the interest in becoming an expert in all ERISA issues.

Instead,I would have to rely on the congressional intent as I had no hope of remembering all the ERISA in addition to all the rules governing my responsibilities for the employment laws from recruitment-to-retirement for the 54,000 employees at Gulf Oil, where there were also experts in the tax and investment issues under ERISA.

My approach worked until as chief employment counsel for Hercules, I “inherited” the responsibility for ERISA for the 26,000 employees when a lawyer resigned.

This did provide an opportunity for me to counsel our treasurer to add additional investment choices for our plan participants to choose in our 401(k) plan.

How did my adventures with ERISA influence the issues involved in the veto?

The Trump changes followed the legislative intent by the requirements to limit the ability for fiduciaries for “mismanagement and abuse” by only allowing them to weigh the economical effects of climate change and other ESG — environmental, social and governance — considerations as long as the effects are relevant to the “risk-and-reward” economical analysis and as long as those in charge be held to a high standard with the best interest of plan participants.

The Republicans argued that when investment philosophies are mingled with the political and social causes of ESG, by diversifying the leadership based on race and sex, the results distract from profitability, as just happened at Silicon Valley Bank who had an executive in diversity but not one in risk management.

The same under-performance happened at the ESG-oriented funds last year, which are prejudiced against energy companies because of their carbon emissions.

The legislative intent of the Democratic Congress and Republican president in passing ERISA in 1974 was to “protect the retirement pensions and retirement savings of working Americans and their families by preventing the fiduciaries from mismanagement and abuse by requiring them to consider the “risk-and-reward” for the plan participants. Why did the Trump team feel compelled to restate the congressional intent?

The team saw the Obama-Biden team trying to alter the congressional intent by interjecting climate change as a priority. The Trump team introduced the consideration of climate change within the general objectives of ERISA based on the reasons stated herein.

President Biden once again relied on his standard of blaming the MAGA — Make America Great Again — Republicans for limiting the risks of climate change for his veto. Sadly his speech writers once again emulated the theme from Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” in why they felt compelled to alter the legislative intent of the Democrats who passed ERISA or the plan participants who had relied on that intent since 1974. Nor did his speech contain any factual evidence supporting any economical benefits from any climate change issues.

It appears that my approach of relying on the intent of the law enables my summary of these complex issues to be summarized with the following question.

Did the president’s first veto increase, or decrease, the legislative intent of “protecting the retirement pensions and savings provisions that the plan participants had relied on since 1974? That’s the question to ponder.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”