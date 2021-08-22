Biden’s folly: A lot changed in a year

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Brent Zepke

Aug. 19 can be used to follow the theme of the movie “Same Time Next Year” to illustrate the difference a year can make.

Aug. 19, 2020. News stories featured accusations that President Donald Trump had an inappropriate conversation with the president of Ukraine. The accuser’s name is hidden in the articles, and the articles are published despite both presidents’ denial of anything that was inappropriate. The promised payments to Ukraine were done on time, and the country was never at risk. President Trump was always available to answer questions.

Mainstream media called for the FBI to investigate the Supreme Court nominee, but not to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop that the FBI has had since December 2019.

A year ago, the Mexican border was relatively secure. And plans were in place for the sequential withdrawal of civilians, then equipment and finally troops from Afghanistan.

For the first time in our history, the U.S. was energy independent. Gas was $3.15 in California.

The media was praising and mentioning as presidential candidates Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gavin Newsom and attorney Michael Avanatti.

The media was silent about the three countries former President Barack Obama gave then Vice President Joe Biden responsibility for: Ukraine, Russia and China. Each of those nations gave tens of millions of dollars to the Biden family through Hunter.

August 19, 2021. The media being full of the disaster in Afghanistan forced President Joe Biden to return from vacation to give the Obama speech on problems he “inherited” by simply changing “Bush” to “Trump.”

President Biden’s twist on taking responsibility was to put it on others. He said it was the fault of the Afghan presidents, the Afghan military, the intelligence community.

His words “the buck stops here” appears to use the meaning of bucks as the slang “50 bucks” since he was in the process of implementing an Obama-style “Iranian” policy by sending $3 billion in cash bundles to Afghanistan to rebuild the country which, of course, destroys his story that he planned to pull out our troops.

Speaking of stories, his best case is for us to believe that he was lying about having a plan, because if he was telling the truth, then he planned to sacrifice the estimated 10,000 to 40,000 Americans stranded, the military equipment and bases, the embassy (Mr. Obama built it for a billion dollars) and the friendly Afghans.

What a grim reminder of all the equipment left on the beach at Dunkirk.

Humorously, the Defense Department is pretending to communicate via twitter and Facebook, the organizations that permit access to the Taliban but not to former President Donald Trump. T

Mr. Trump’s plan was to remove the military last. Mr. Biden removed them first but now is sending them back.

President Biden then returned to his vacation without taking any questions. In the cabinet the president bragged was the most diverse ever, Secretary of State John Blinken, who the late Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, called a threat to Americans, was missing. And Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III took time from training the military in the harms of “white privilege” to say that their orders were only to hold the airport.

The Biden administration, with the same leverage the Japanese had after losing World War II in 1945, plans to negotiate with the Taliban.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ took credit for being “the last person in the room” when the president enacted his Afghanistan plans, but refused to read a statement, or take questions, before departing for Vietnam: coincidence? Visiting the place of the last disastrous U.S.withdrawal?

The media never asks her about her responsibility for the Mexican border, despite the number of people being abused daily: border patrol, residents of border towns and the towns where the COVID-19 migrants are being sent, the migrants, and U.S. taxpayers who are funding the entire mess without having the opportunity to vote on it.

President Biden returned from vacation to read a statement criticizing not the Taliban but his favorite target: the Republicans and U.S. citizens.

This time it was about masks, with no mention of his campaign promises to manage COVID-19 or his Inauguration Day proclamation that there were no vaccines weeks after he was vaccinated.

He ignored the estimated 43% COVID rate for the 5,500 migrants who enter the U.S. every day without any restrictions as they are distributed among our citizens.

His not taking any questions before returning to vacation and a weekend in Delaware caused even the media to criticize him.

His reaction? Whoever Joe keeps referring to when he says “I’ll get into trouble” had enough and nudged Joe to say “I will not be making any more remarks.”

August 19, 2022. Hopefully the definition “A deliberate act, typically part of a systemic campaign, that causes suffering or death on a large scale” (crime against humanity) will not be relevant. The two things that will be relevant are that “Elections have consequences” (President Obama), and once again, I will wish my wife Carol a happy birthday.

The author lives in Santa Barbara