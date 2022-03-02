Biden’s polling low ahead of state of the union

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Newly released polling data shows President Joe Biden’s poll numbers remained low ahead of Tuesday night’s state of the union address.

Gallup released data Tuesday that showed nearly the lowest satisfaction rates for Americans since Pres. Biden took office in January 2021.

“When thinking about the state of the nation, just 21% of Americans say they are satisfied with the way things are going, and 78% are dissatisfied,” Gallup said. “This reading, from a Feb. 1-17 Gallup poll, is slightly improved from the 17% recorded in January, but still among the lowest since President Joe Biden took office.”

CBS News released polling Tuesday that put Pres. Biden’s approval rating at 44% with 56% disapproving. His disapproval rates climb higher on certain issues, including inflation and the economy.

The poll found 61% disapproved of Pres. Biden’s work on crime, 62% disapproved on the economy, 63% disapproved on immigration and 70% disapproved on inflation.

During his address, Pres. Biden announced a strategy to address the nation’s mental health crisis, part of what the White House called a “unity agenda,” in which the president called for bills to be sent to his desk on issues that traditionally garner bipartisan support.