Biden’s press secretary ducks questions on cocaine

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER

(The Center Square) — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre largely referred questions Wednesday about cocaine found in the White House over the weekend to the U.S. Secret Service, which is investigating the matter.

Jean-Pierre was asked repeatedly about the cocaine during a news briefing, including where in the West Wing the illegal drug was found.

She said the cocaine was discovered in a heavily-traveled area where many West Wing visitors come through.

“I just don’t have anything more to share,” she said. “It is under investigation by the Secret Service. This is in their purview.”

The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that the white powder found in the West Wing on Sunday was cocaine.

The Secret Service continues to investigate how the illegal drug got there.

The cocaine was found during a routine search, according to a spokesperson.

The White House was temporarily closed on Sunday evening after agents discovered the white powder inside a work area. The building was temporarily closed to allow law enforcement to investigate.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time. He left with his wife for Camp David, the President’s country residence in Maryland, on Friday.

President Biden is confident the Secret Service will “get to the bottom of this,” she said.