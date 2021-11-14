Biden’s words ring hollow

In his inaugural address, Joe Biden promised that as president he would be transparent and honest. His words were: “My fellow Americans, … I give you my word. I will always level with you.”

These words rang hollow even in January due to the wide-spread knowledge of the members of the Biden family selling access to Joe during much of his political career.

Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop computer found in a Delaware computer repair shop revealed more than just the pornographic activities of a wayward son. It revealed a Biden family business of graft and corruption lasting decades.

But all of the incriminating information was covered up by our compliant press, who claimed it was all “Russian disinformation.”

We know of the $3.5 million that the wife of the mayor of Moscow paid to Hunter and the $83 million per month job at Burisma, the Ukrainian oil company. Who knows how much China has chipped into the Biden family coffers?

So we know President Biden is a crook, but now we are stuck with him. Nobody is wanting our vice president to fill Joe’s shoes.

Let’s review what Joe has accomplished in his brief time as our president. He totally botched the Afghan withdrawal, leaving hundreds of Americans in the country and 13 dead servicemen.

He is intentionally destroying our domestic oil industry, which has led to high inflation and supply chain problems.

His lack of a sensible immigration policy will lead to more than a million immigrants entering our country this year and every subsequent year of his misguided administration.

He has managed to ruin everything he touches. But it’s not his fault. He is not sentient, and he’s being led by a cabal of unnamed socialists.

Heaven help us.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara