Bieber deprived of win by Indians’ bullpen

Former UCSB star and current Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber tossed a gem on Monday night, but the Indians bullpen let him down against the Kansas City Royals. Bieber threw six scoreless innings and left the game with the lead.

But the Royals scored two runs in the eighth inning off the Indians’ bullpen for a 2-1 win.

The outstanding right-hander was in line to improve to 7-0 before the Royals’ late rally. Bieber allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts and four walks during a 105-pitch performance.

The leader of the 2016 UCSB baseball team that advanced to the College World Series, Bieber is the leading candidate to win the American League Cy Young Award this season. He leads the league in wins with a 6-0 mark. He is also number one in earned run average at 1.20 and strikeouts with 84. Bieber is also tied for first in opponents batting average-against at .163.

In other baseball news, the Dodgers had the day off, while the Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 2-1.

–Gerry Fall