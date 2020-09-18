Bieber dominates Tigers

It took the Detroit Tigers eight innings before they finally got to former UCSB and current Cleveland Indians star pitcher Shane Bieber. The Indians supplied plenty of offense and Bieber did the rest on the mound in a 10-3 victory in Detroit.

Bieber went 7 ⅔ innings and allowed three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. The Tigers got their three runs with two outs in the eighth off Bieber when allowed a three-run homer to Willi Castro. Outside of that, the former Gaucho ace was dominant.

Bieber didn’t allow a Tiger baserunner to reach second until the eighth inning. He improved his record to 8-1 — which leads the majors — and has an earned run average of 1.74. Jose Ramirez celebrated his 28th birthday by belting a pair of home runs to help the Indians snap an eight-game losing streak. Bieber has not allowed more than three runs in any of his 11 starts this season. He is said to be the leading candidate to win the American League Cy Young Award.

–Gerry Fall