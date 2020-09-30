Bieber has short night in postseason debut

Shane Bieber’s first postseason game did not go according to script for the former UCSB ace.

Bieber allowed seven earned runs in just 4 ⅔ innings in a 12-3 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the best-of-three wildcard playoff series Tuesday night in Cleveland.

New York got to Bieber early with Aaron Judge’s two-run homer in the first. The right-hander’s final pitch of the night also ended up in the seats when Gleyber Torres belted a two-run shot off Bieber in the fifth.

In all, Bieber, who led UCSB to the 2016 College World Series and is the favorite to win this year’s American League Cy Young Award, allowed seven runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in four-plus innings. It’s the most runs Bieber allowed in a game this season. He had allowed no more than three runs in any of his 12 starts during the regular season. Bieber secured the triple crown for pitchers by leading the American League in wins with eight, earned- run average (1.63) and strikeouts with 122. His 122 strikeouts led all of Major League Baseball.

But against the Yankees, it was a humbling experience for the 25-year-old righty, as the Bronx Bombers scored in every inning but the second off Bieber.

On the other side, New York ace Gerrit Cole was dominant.

The hard-throwing right-hander allowed two runs on six hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. Cole was 7-3 with a 2.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts during the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is tonight in Cleveland.

Gerry Fall