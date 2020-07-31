Bieber shines again for Cleveland

Former UCSB star Shane Bieber dazzled again for the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.

Bieber struck out 13 batters and shut out the Minnesota Twins for eight innings to lead the Indians to a 2-0 win.

Bieber’s 13 strikeouts combined with 14 in his season opener last week against the Kansas City Royals gives him 27, tying him with former Brooklyn Dodger Karl Spooner, who accomplished the feat in 1954.

Bieber eclipsed Curt Schilling’s mark of 26 strikeouts over his first two starts in 2002 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bieber allowed three hits and didn’t walk a batter to earn his second victory in as many starts this season. He has yet to allow a run in 14 innings pitched.

The talented right-hander helped lead UCSB to the 2016 College World Series, the only appearance in the tournament in program history.

email: gfall@newspress.com