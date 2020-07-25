Bieber tosses Opening Day gem

It didn’t take long for Shane Bieber to find his groove.

The former UCSB right-handed pitcher had a season opener to remember Friday night for the Cleveland Indians, striking out a club-record 14 batters in just six innings of work in Cleveland’s 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

His stellar outing marked the first time a Major League pitcher struck out at least 14 batters in a season opener since Randy Johnson did so in 1996. Bieber allowed just four hits and issued one walk.

Bieber got the best of former Cabrillo High standout Danny Duffy, who took the loss after giving up two runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Bieber finished just one strikeout shy of his career-best of 15 Ks, which he accomplished in a complete-game shutout last May against the Baltimore Orioles.