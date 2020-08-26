Biebers shines again for Indians

Former UCSB standout Shane Bieber turned in another stellar performance to remain undefeated for the Cleveland Indians.

Bieber allowed two runs over six innings to lead the Indians to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The talented right-hander struck out 10 and allowed four hits and three walks to improve to 6-0 for the season. Bieber’s record combined with his 1.35 earned run average makes him the Indians’ first pitcher to win six games without a loss to start a season, and have an ERA under 1.50 since Cliff Lee in 2008.

Bieber allowed two runs in the second inning, which at the time gave the Twins a 2-1 lead. But Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer and a pinch-hit, run-scoring single by Tyler Naquin in the sixth inning gave the Tribe the lead for good.

Bieber pitched at UCSB from 2014-16. He led the Gauchos to the program’s first College World Series appearance in 2016. Cleveland improved to 18-12 while Minnesota fell to 20-11.

In other Major League Baseball news, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito tossed a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago. Giolito, who is from Santa Monica and attended Harvard-Westlake High, struck out 13 and allowed no runs with one walk in tossing the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history. Giolito is the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter with at least 10 strikeouts. His catcher was former Dos Pueblos High star James McCann.

The Angels split a doubleheader with the Houston Astros, losing the opener, 6-3, and winning the nightcap, 12-5. Brian Goodwin drove in three runs in the second game for the Angels, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

At press time, the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants were 6-6 and headed into extra innings.

