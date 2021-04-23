Bienstock rises high with three goals in Royals

Lily Bienstock’s hat trick led the unbeaten San Marcos High past Cabrillo 4-0 in a Channel League girls soccer match at Warkentin Stadium on Thursday.

The Royals’ senior captain was assisted by Eden Lazarus, Sofia Orozco and Aislin Suzuki.

Suzuki also set up the fourth goal for San Marcos (6-0) which was converted by Caitlin Sparks.

BOYS SOCCER

SANTA BARBARA 2 DOS PUEBLOS 0

The Dons scored in both the 21st and 68th minutes to capture the cross-town match.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANTA BARBARA 69, SANTA YNEZ 48

Athena Saragoza scored 30 points on 14-for-29 shooting and Cai Trimble added 15 with six assists in the Dons’ victory. Jaeda Spencer pulled down 12 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CABRILLO 71, DOS PUEBLOS 56

The 20-point effort of the Chargers’ Kael Rillie wasn’t enough to overcome the Conquistadores’ one-two punch of Hayden Jory (27) and Lorenzo Martinez (19).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SAN MARCOS 54, LOMPOC 31

Oceanna Bauer scored 14 points and Natasha Stapf added 10 in the Royals’ victory.

SANTA PAULA 70, CARPINTERIA 22

The Warriors stayed with the powerhouse Cardinals during the first quarter, trailing 11-7, but turnovers led to their Citrus Coast League defeat. Jasmine Gilbert led Carpinteria (0-2) with 12 points while Hannia Hernandez added nine.

PREP TRACK

CARPINTERIA VS. HUENEME

The Warriors swept the Citrus Coast League competition, winning the boys meet 81-53 and the girls meet 76-35.

PREP SWIMMING

SAN MARCOS VS. SANTA YNEZ

The Royals triumphed 123-38 in the girls meet while San Marcos’ boys won 118-63.

SANTA BARBARA VS. CABRILLO

The Dons swept both the boys and girls meets.

DOS PUEBLOS VS. LOMPOC

The Chargers won the girls’ meet 94-31 and the boys’ meet 84-33.

BOYS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 12, NORDHOFF 6

The Warriors’ got 3-0 singles sweeps from brothers Max and Austin Stone, as well as from the doubles team of Mathew Endow and Connor Gralewski, to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

ARROYO GRANDE 13, SANTA YNEZ 5

The Pirates’ Micah Thomas and Charlie Hoose swept their three doubles sets but the Pirates could manage only two other points against the powerhouse Eagles.

GIRLS TENNIS

PROVIDENCE 17, VILLANOVA 1

Avala Elwood defeated the Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player 6-4 to set the tone in the Patriots’ Tri-Valley League win.

BOYS GOLF

NORDHOFF 210, SANTA YNEZ 213

A two-over-par 38 by the Pirates’ Nolan McClurg topped all scorers in the nine-hole match at Soule Park. Callaway Winans and Rye Winans both shot 39.

GIRLS GOLF

NORDHOFF 243, SANTA YNEZ 278

The Pirates’ Jordan Hartley shared co-medalist with the Rangers’ Hannah Ignacio by shooting a 43 at Ojai’s Soule Park.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 7, LOMPOC 6, 8 INN.

Caitlyn Early hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to keep the Royals on track for a first-place showdown of Channel League unbeatens when Dos Pueblos visits San Marcos today.

Early’s blast over the left-field fence capped a 4-for-5 day for the freshman infielder. She had a pair of doubles to go with the homer and drove in a pair of runs for the Royals (5-3, 3-0 league).

Kamilah Morales went 3-for-4 while Isabella Velasquez hit a clutch, game-tying single in the bottom of the seventh. Allie Fryklund retired the side in the top of the eighth to gain the pitching win.