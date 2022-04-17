BIERNAT, Honorata

Honorata Biernat and pre-deceased husband, Joseph, started life together in Poland before emigrating to the US. Honorata is survived by daughter Helene, son Joseph, his wife Christine, grandson Christopher and his wife Nicci and their two children Holden and Ramona, granddaughter Melissa and her partner Isaac, and son James and his husband Thom. Honorata cherished her deep connections with her neighbors and friends in Santa Barbara. Helene provided loving care to her mom 24/7 through to the very end. Honorata’s final days were in the caring and loving hands of Serenity House ensuring that Honorata transitioned surrounded with loving spirit. Viewing hours at McDermott-Crockett Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 9:00-10:00 am followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in San Roque Catholic Church. Interment and graveside service will take place after the mass at Calvary Cemetery.