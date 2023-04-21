‘Big George Foreman’ to screen at Riviera Theatre

SANTA BARBARA — A free screening of the new film “Big George Foreman” will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre, 2044 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara.

Cinema Society members will be seated first.

A Q&A session with writer/director George Tillman Jr. will follow the screening.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion” is based on the true story of the famous boxer’s life. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film follows Mr. Foreman from his impoverished childhood to his success as an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight champion and his time at the pulpit. The movie goes on to show Mr. Foreman’s return to boxing.

Mr. Tillman co-wrote the movie with Frank Baldwin. The film stars Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, John Magaro, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Sonja Sohn and Forest Whitaker. It has a running time of 2 hours and 13 minutes.

For more information, go to sbiffriviera.com.

— Dave Mason