Big Mountain to bring its reggae sound to SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Big Mountain will perform at 8 p.m. July 9 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

The American roots reggae band from San Diego is known for its 1994 reggae version of Peter Frampton’s song ”Baby I Love Your Way.”

Since then, the band has toured hundreds of cities in more than 30 countries and sold more than 2 million albums and 6 million singles.

Tickets for the July 9 concert cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com. Dinner reservations are necessary for a table.

The concert is for those 21 and older.

— Dave Mason