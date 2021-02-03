Home Breaking News Big-rig crash creates traffic jam
Big-rig crash creates traffic jam

by Mitchell White
By MITCHELL WHITE

NEWS-PRESS ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Motorists traveling north Tuesday morning on Highway 101 in the Carpinteria area were greeted with a multi-hour traffic jam after a tanker truck overturned.

The tanker overturned just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on the 101 just south of the Santa Ynez Avenue overcrossing. 

A freightliner tractor trailer made an unsafe turning movement, veered to the right and collided with the guardrail and the side portion of the concrete overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m., the big rig was being lifted upright and was eventually towed from the area. All northbound lanes were reopened by 3 p.m., said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

For more details, see Wednesday’s News-Press.

email: mwhite@newspress.com

COURTESY PHOTO
Portions of Highway 101 were shut down Tuesday morning in the Carpinteria area following a big-rig crash.
News-Press Staff Writer

