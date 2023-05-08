Big seventh inning helps Gauchos even series in Riverside

The UCSB baseball team (29-14, 14-6 Big West) scored runs in each of the first three innings, then hung a four spot on UC Riverside (10-31, 4-16 Big West) in the seventh to take the lead for good, winning Saturday night’s game, 9-5, to even up the weekend series at a game apiece. Reed Moring earned the win in relief, pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos struck first on Saturday, getting on the board after just three pitches thanks to Christian Kirtley’s 11th home run of the season. Jared Sundstrom made it two extra-base hits in three batters with a one-out double, and he would come around to score, thanks to Aaron Parker’s two-out base knock through the left side.

However, as it has been throughout this Riverside road trip, the bottom of the first was unkind to UCSB again on Saturday. The Highlanders scored three runs of their own before making an out, hitting back-to-back singles followed by a three-run home run.

Trailing after an inning for the third straight game, the Gauchos did what they had done a night earlier, scoring two runs in the second, this time taking back the lead. LeTrey McCollum laid down an excellent bunt toward third base for a lead-off single, then Corey Nunez drove a ball into the left-center gap for a double, scoring McCollum from first to tie the game. Two groundouts later, Sundstrom strode into the batter’s box and brought Nunez home with a base hit into right field, making it 4-3 Santa Barbara.

UCSB extended their lead in the third, with Jonah Sebring working a lead-off walk before stealing second and taking third when the throw sailed in to center field. Parker’s groundout brought home Sebring and made it 5-3. But Riverside got a run back in the bottom of the inning on another home run, then tied the game at five an inning later with an RBI triple.

Gaucho starter Hudson Barrett came back with a scoreless fifth and worked into the sixth before being lifted with two outs and a runner on second. Moring relieved him and left that runner stranded with a strikeout. The freshman righty then got a huge hand from his offense (and Riverside’s defense) in the top of the seventh.

A hit and an error put Parker and Ivan Brethowr aboard to start the inning, and after a fielder’s choice made it runners on the corners, Nunez dropped down a bunt which sparked chaos. The Highlanders’ first baseman collected the ball and threw back to third, trying to catch the retreating Parker, but the throw was bad and kicked away into foul territory. Parker scored with McCollum, who had been running from first the entire time, close behind him. Nunez took second with ease. The Gauchos were not done scoring either, as Kirtley doubled to right center on the very next pitch, scoring Nunez. Sundstrom hit another RBI single into right field later in the inning to bring home Kirtley and make it 9-5.

Moring finished the game on the mound, allowing just a single in the seventh and a pair of walks in the eighth, stranding all three runners. He worked a perfect ninth inning to finish out the win, including a pair of strikeouts.

ON THE STAT SHEET

– Sundstrom led the Gauchos at the plate Saturday night, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. He was also hit by a pitch and scored a run.

– LeTrey McCollum was hit by a pitch Saturday night, his team-leading 12th time being beaned this season. He has been hit by the fourth-most pitches in The Big West this year.

– Nunez just needs a homer to hit for the cycle in this series. The Gaucho shortstop, who went 1-for-5 with a triple on Friday, went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday.

– Including Saturday, Moring has made his last five appearances out of the bullpen. The freshman righty has now gone seven innings over three games without allowing a run.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

