Big Sur fire 30% contained as of Monday

The “Colorado Fire,” which struck Monterey County during the peak of California’s rainy season, was reported to be 30% contained as of Monday.

The wildfire broke out Friday in the Big Sur area, where an evacuation order remained in place Monday.

“Winds continue to create challenges for crews along the fire perimeter,” CalFire wrote in its most recent status update. “Seasonable temperatures are expected much of this week, and relative humidity values are forecast to increase Monday. Firefighters continue to strengthen control lines and mop-up hot spots.”

Powerful winds during the weekend spread the fire from the Palo Colorado canyon further outward, forcing locals from their homes and tourists from the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

Hundreds of residents evacuated Friday after an order was issued by Monterey County Emergency Services at 9:30 p.m.

The fire approached State Route 1, causing a closure in both directions from about five miles north of Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

Though this is an unseasonable time for wildfires in California, a history of drought allowed for the fire to blaze through the canyon.

“Conditions in Big Sur were atypical for the rainy season, but nonetheless supportive of fire growth,” said weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Belles. “Winds in the area may have gusted up to 35 mph with overnight humidity values in the lower teens. The gusty winds and unburned soils and fuels were likely just enough to support the fire through the night.”

No injuries due to this fire were reported. According to CalFire, one structure was damaged by the blaze.

