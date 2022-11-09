Big turnout at Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The last night of the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley featured wine tastings and more at the Solvang Festival Theater.

SOLVANG — A large crowd attended the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday evening at the Solvang Festival Theater.

The evening included wine tastings, special chef-driven dinners, vineyard experiences, horseback riding, charcuterie pairings and more. Later that evening, the award-winning, platinum-selling country band, LANCO, performed in the 700-seat, open-air theater.

Sunday’s festivities capped four days of events Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Solvang and Santa Ynez.

More than 100 restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, breweries, distilleries and entertainment venues participated.

Highlights included a breakfast hay wagon or horseback ride at Alisal Ranch and a guided hike on the Midland School Trail System.

This year’s festival was a collaboration between Visit the Santa Ynez Valley and Sunset Magazine. Five percent of the ticket sales went to Feed the Valley, a nonprofit fighting food security in the Santa Ynez Valley. For more information, see feedthevalley.org.

— Dave Mason