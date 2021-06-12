Big week at Santa Maria schools

All four high schools honor students at commencements

KENNY KLEIN / SMJUHSD PHOTOS

Righetti High School graduates attend their commencement Thursday.

Principal Sal Reynoso had reason to be excited.

Despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic, his students at Delta High School soared.

In fact, 390 of them soared all the way Thursday to their commencement, which was one of the graduations at the four Santa Maria high schools late this week.

In light of the graduation, the Delta principal said, “I’m very excited and proud of our students in reaching their goal and all they have achieved this year under these very strenuous times.

“Our students have demonstrated their resiliency and perseverance, and I can’t wait to see all the great things they will accomplish,” Mr. Reynoso said in a news release.

The 390 graduates received their diplomas and heard inspirational speeches from valedictorian Maria Fuentes Uribe and salutatorian Eric Bautista Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Righetti High School honored its 490 graduates during its commencement Thursday.

A senior receives his diploma at Delta High School, where 390 students graduated Thursday.

Students listened to words of wisdom from valedictorian Claire Alford and salutatorian Esther Kim.

The school issued this statement afterward. “We are so proud of our graduates and all they have achieved and conquered these past four years. We wish them all the best as they go on to chase their dreams and move mountains.”

On Friday, commencements took place at Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Maria High School, where students were honored for graduating despite the challenges posed by a pandemic. Now they’re ready to pursue their dreams.

