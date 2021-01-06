Big West honors Jones after UCSB’s sweep at Fullerton

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB’s Doris Jones, a redshirt senior, was named Big West Conference Player of the Week after scoring 46 points in a pair of victories at Cal State Fullerton last weekend.

UCSB may have only one 6-footer on its women’s basketball team, but it’s not vertically challenged with Doris Jones in the lineup.

“At 5-foot-9, she can grab the rim,” Gaucho coach Bonnie Henrickson pointed out. “She’s real bouncy.”

Jones grabbed her first Big West Conference Player of the Week Award after leading UCSB to a pair of wins at Cal State Fullerton last weekend.

The redshirt senior, a transfer from Diablo Valley Community College, scored 46 points in the two games. She committed only four turnovers in 59 minutes of play, shooting 54.5% (18-for-33) overall and 45.5% (5-for-11) from three-point range.

“It speaks to her ability that she’s able to come in and make significant contributions right away,” Henrickson said. “We had her in practice with us last year, and she’s really improved since then.”

In Friday’s 83-54 win, Jones scored 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting. She also had six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

She also led Saturday’s 79-60 win by scoring 17 points, grabbing six rebounds, handing out three assists and blocking a shot.

Jones leads UCSB in scoring at 15.1 points per game. She also averages 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and is shooting 37.5% from the three-point line.

She spent her freshman year at the University of Houston before setting the all-time scoring record at Diablo Valley, surpassing the 1,000-point mark in just 51 games. She was voted Northern California JC Player of the Year and was also picked to the All-State First Team as a sophomore.

She and the Gauchos (2-6, 2-2 Big West) have the week off. They’ll return to action on Jan. 15 and 16 with games at UC San Diego.

