Big West honors UCSB women’s volleyball players

The Big West announced its weekly awards, choosing Tallulah Froley and Macall Peed of the UCSB women’s volleyball team the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

The honors on Monday come after a 2-0 start for the Gauchos where Froley and Peed led the team to two five-set wins on the road over UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

Froley was incredible from the right side as she tied her career-high twice with 18 kills in back-to-back matches for a k/s average of .360 on a .360 hitting percentage.

On Friday, she led all players with her 18 kills vs. UCSD and did so on an efficient .455 clip (18-3-33), while adding three blocks and a dig.

On Saturday, she led the Gauchos to a reverse sweep over UC Irvine and handed the Anteaters their first home loss of the season with 18 more on a .286 clip (18-6-42) to go with three digs and two blocks.

Peed was dynamic defensively as she averaged 4.90 digs per set on the weekend and was perfect as a passer posting a 1.000 serve reception percentage on 47 attempts. In Friday’s conference opener, Peed posted a career-high 30 digs and added an ace and five assists as well against the Tritons. The next night she scooped 19 more digs to neutralize the conference’s hitting percentage and kills per set leader, UC Irvine.

The Anteaters were held to nearly .100 less than their season average.

This is Froley’s second time winning the award and first since 2019. It is also Peed’s second honor with her first coming last season.

