Big West picks UCSB guard for Player of the Week

The Big West announced the recipients of this week’s Player of the Week award, given to the best athletic performance of the week.

UCSB’s Ajay Mitchell was the recipient of this week’s award.

The sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team is having some of the best performances of his career. The Ans, Liege, Belgium native registered over 20 points in his last four games, including this past week’s Big West games against Cal State Fullerton and UC San Diego. Over the two games, he averaged 23.5 points per game while notching 4.5 assists per game. Not only that, but he shot at an impressive 59.3 percent clip while shooting 100 percent from the charity stripe.

Mitchell’s performance led the Gauchos to their seventh-straight win while going 2-0 to begin Big West play. UCSB’s 11-2 record and their undefeated start to conference play currently puts them at the top of the conference above Hawai’i and UC Riverside.

The Gauchos will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 7, as they travel North to take on the Mustangs of Cal Poly for the Blue-Green Rivalry.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

sports@newspress.com