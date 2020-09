GOLETA — Portions of the Obern Trail bike path will be closed starting Oct. 5 for paving work.

The closure will last through the end of October. The path will be closed from Puente Drive to Patterson Avenue, though the trail will remain open during non-work hours, 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

For more information, call 805-681-4990 or email pwweb@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

— Mitchell White