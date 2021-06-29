Bike share pilot survey available until July 19

COURTESY PHOTO

The City of Goleta is considering a Bike Share program. A survey on the subject is available in English and Spanish through July 19.

Bike share programs have been clicking into high gear in communities across California, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, San Diego and more recently in Isla Vista and Santa Barbara.

Now the City of Goleta is considering a bike share pilot that would offer bikes on-demand, providing residents and visitors with quick access to some of Goleta’s most popular destinations.

The first step is to gather input from the community by participating in a survey in English or Spanish. To obtain a copy, email bikeshare@cityofgoleta.org. #RideGoleta. The deadline is July 19.

Bike share programs provide bicycles available for rent to the public. They are stored in multiple locations throughout a city, providing options for where a bike can be picked up and dropped off.

Some programs operate within a limited area, and others operate on a regional scale. These programs can also offer different types of bicycles, including the common human-powered bicycle and pedal-assist electric bicycles.

Smart bikes are equipped with locking systems, global positioning software (GPS) for tracking and other technological infrastructure. The bikes are reserved and managed through a smart phone application.

Survey results will help inform the next steps in the process and will be shared with the community later this summer.

For more information, email bikeshare@cityofgoleta.org. #RideGoleta.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com