Bilingual services provided for Carpinteria seniors

COURTESY PHOTO

Jasmin Lopez, the Family Service Agency case manager, is based at the Carpinteria Children’s Project.

CARPINTERIA — Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County is providing bilingual social services and case management for Carpinteria residents 60 or older.

The program is designed to give seniors tools to live safe, independent, and healthy lives.

FSA Case Manager Jasmin Lopez is based at the Carpinteria Children’s Project. She can assist seniors with basic needs including food, medical insurance, housing and transportation as well as access to mental health counseling. Services are currently operating via phone and email in alignment with public health protocols.

“The pandemic has put immeasurable strain on seniors,” said De Rosenberry, the FSA Senior Services program manager, in a news release. “We’re seeing a lot of seniors who need assistance, whether it’s accessing a hot meal, managing their healthcare or dealing with isolation.”

“The pandemic made it apparent that Carpinteria needed more senior services,” said CCP Executive Director Teresa Alvarez. “FSA has a proven track record of working with seniors to help them improve their quality of life and stability, and we are fortunate to have them working in our community now with this population.”

Services are free for Carpinteria residents who are 60 or older, or caring for someone who is.

To make an appointment with Ms. Lopez, call 805-965-1001, ext. 408.

— Dave Mason