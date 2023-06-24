Bill Gates in China, John Fetterman’s brain, transgender nonsense and Democratic pain

“BILL GATES UNVEILS $50 MILLION PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE UNIVERSITY THAT CONDUCTS MILITARY RESEARCH”

We knew Bill Gates was a very wealthy nerd.

What we did not know till now is that he is also naïve.

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill still wants to appease (be exploited by) the Chinese government and continue to dirty his hands with dangerous bio research.

China’s dictator Xi Jinping would not see Elon Musk when the world’s richest man visited China a few weeks ago. But he welcomed Bill Gates earlier this week with open arms: “Thanks for the $50 mil, sucker!”

They apparently discussed “global health.” As in, mission accomplished? Or maybe more to come?

Little doubt that his presumably tax-exempt donation is, for Bill, partly about keeping slave labor in China greased along, maybe even ramp up the production of Microsoft’s hardware for Xbox and PCs in Shanghai.

If this country had a genuine Justice Department, Bill Gates would be investigated for aiding and abetting a country hostile to the United States.

But since Mr. Gates is the (COVID and Jeffrey Epstein) darling of the liberal establishment (add: Biden family familiarity with Chinese money), D.C. will probably kiss his butt instead.

At least one U.S. senator is not buying it.

“RAND PAUL RIPS BILL GATES’ ALLEGED TIE TO GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH: ‘FUNDING THE BIGGEST DANGER TO MANKIND’ ”

Says U.S. Sen. Rand Paul R-Kentucky: “The blame should go not only to Chinese authorities but to Anthony Fauci and all those who advocated this. Look, Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities” such as Wuhan, where, in a lab “these viruses” are manipulated and combined “with other viruses to create viruses that don’t exist in nature.”

Indeed, U.S. investigators appear to have confirmed that …

SCIENTISTS WORKING AT WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY ALONGSIDE CHINESE MILITARY ‘WERE COMBINING WORLD’S MOST DEADLY CORONAVIRUSES TO CREATE MUTANT STRAIN CAPABLE OF SPARKING A PANDEMIC JUST BEFORE THE COVID OUTBREAK BEGAN”

And — surprise, surprise — in the autumn of 2019 China was already developing a COVID vaccine.

“ ‘I, UH, WOULD JUST, UM, REALLY LIKE TO, YOU KNOW—THE 95, 95, 95. YOU KNOW?’ JOHN FETTERMAN’S BIZARRE RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT PHILADELPHIA HIGHWAY COLLAPSE IN THE SENATE”

Everyone knows that the U.S. senator from Pennsylvania John Fetterman is brain-challenged, from both a stroke and clinical depression.

These issues should have been the reason for him to recuse himself from running for office (or be disqualified).

May his ongoing humiliations (which are very sad) be laid at the doorstep of the Democratic Party for enabling him into a position that makes a mockery of both the United States Senate and the voters who elected him.

“JOHN FETTERMAN IS SLAMMED FOR WEARING HOODIE & SHORTS TO ACCOMPANY BIDEN ON TOUR OF COLLAPSED PHILLY FREEWAY”

I rest my case.

And move on to …

“BIDEN LEAVES AMERICANS CONFUSED AS HE BIZARRELY DECLARES: ‘GOD SAVE THE QUEEN.’”

Uh, it is not only John Fetterman who is suffering brain issues.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last September and ever since the correct phrase is “God save the KING.”

Thereafter, President Joe Biden got confused about how to leave the stage… until an escort hurriedly arrived to guide him out.

Little wonder that …

“71% OF AMERICANS & HALF OF ALL DEMOCRATS SAY BIDEN, 80, IS TOO OLD TO BE PRESIDENT & MOST VOTERS SAY THEY ARE WORSE OFF SINCE HE TOOK POWER”

And if he refuses to actively compete in the Democratic primaries …

“BIDEN COULD LOSE FIRST TWO CONTESTS TO RFK JR.”

New Hampshire Democrats are not happy about playing second-fiddle to South Carolina.

Their primary has always been first — and they like it that way.

If Joe Biden does not want to campaign and debate, Democratic voters (those with good sense, anyway) should swing to Robert Kennedy Jr.

“ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. IS A THREAT TO YOUR HEALTH — AND OUR DEMOCRACY”

Not!

This is just another eructation of mainstream narrative hysteria due to R.F.K. Jr’s rise in popularity.

You know it when you see it: They always begin by putting the words “a leading anti-vaxxer” after his name. This hatchet job in the Los Angeles Times is a wee bit different from the other character assassinations because it also insults other big names who operate outside mainstream media.

Podcast host Joe Rogan, who gave R.F.K. Jr. three hours of air time for an interview last week, is called “that outstanding ignoramus.”

And Elon Musk is “hampered by his towering ignorance.”

Hmm. A towering ignorance is what made Elon the world’s wealthiest man?

And then it tries to use R.F.K. Jr’s own family against him, pointing out that other Kennedys view him as “an outlier.”

Not to be confused with his Democratic opponent, an “outright liar.”

The reason for the vitriol spewed in this story is then made clear: R.F.K. Jr. “could cut into the vote for a responsible Democrat.”

Waah!

Sorry, bud, it is already happening. On top of which, R.F.K. Jr. IS the responsible candidate!

Clearly, the Biden bunch are getting desperate. And so is Big Pharma. Let us hope their assassination of R.F.K. Jr. is constrained to character only.

“MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY BRANDED ‘F—— GRIFTERS’ BY SENIOR SPOTIFY EXECUTIVE”

Apparently, the pair “failed to meet the productivity benchmark required.”

Which in simple language means they were lazy and got booted out the door.

“UK STUDENTS IDENTIFY AS HORSES, DINOSAURS, MOONS AMID NEOGENDER ‘FURRY’ TREND”

This is nothing new.

A subculture encompassing therians and “furry fandom” has been around for a while. There are two main categories: individuals who believe their souls are non-human but connect spiritually to an animal species, such as a canine or rodent, and individuals who enjoy dressing up as anthropomorphic cartoon characters. (A convention of such folk called Further Confusion—or FurCon for short—takes place annually in San Jose.)

Add “otherkins” are those who identify as mystical or fantasy beings, such as fairies or dragons.

How long until California advocates surgeries on children who identify themselves this way?

A fair question as …

“CALIFORNIA STATE SENATOR WARNS PARENTS TO ‘FLEE’ STATE AFTER ‘GENDER-AFFIRMATION’ BILL ADVANCES”

Huh-what?

Assembly Bill 957.

This would amend Section 3011 of the Family Code.

It means the following: Parent denial of their child’s “gender identity” will be considered “child abuse,” thus giving a court authority to replace parents as custodians of their own children.

This is another step in the direction of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” at its worst: Your children no longer belong to you; they belong to the state. And the state says, children have the right to decide if they are boys or girls and, with the government’s full backing, to undergo transgender surgery without parental permission.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote was 8-1 in favor of advancing this bill.

Will California become one large insane asylum?

It is already becoming a battleground as …

“MASSIVE BRAWL BREAKS OUT AMONG PROTESTORS OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD PRIDE MEETING”

The chant “Whose kids? Our kids! Whose schools? Our school!”

The LGTBQ folks took exception to that notion and physically attacked parents.

One protestor put it this way: “We do not want children medicalized, indoctrinated.”

Another: “We don’t have any problem with LGBTQ. You want to be LGBTQ, when you’re 18 go ahead. But at 8 years old, they are not ready for that.”

“L.A. MOM SLAMS CPS AFTER IT TOOK AWAY HER DAUGHTER AND LET HER TRANSITION INTO MAN – BEFORE SHE KILLED HERSELF THREE YEARS LATER AGES JUST 19”

Who: Yaeli Martinez.

What: Removed from her home at age 16 by Child “Protection” Services.

Why: Yaeli’s parents did not affirm her transgender identity.

Where: Los Angeles County.

When: Yaeli committed suicide in September 2019.

How: Says Yaeli’s mother, Abigail Martinez, “The school was telling her to go to LGBT groups behind my back. She was not a boy trapped in a girl’s body. She had mental health issues. My daughter was given testosterone instead of therapy.”

Addressing a California legislative committee last week, Abigail said: “I beg you, stop pushing gender ideology. I don’t want any parent to feel what I feel every day.”

Memo to parents: You need to keep a check on school teachers and administrators to determine if, behind your back, your children are being influenced to question and change their gender.

“GARLAND DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM HUNTER PLEA DEAL”

That’s what an attorney-general does when his boss’s son gets off easy and the scales of justice go somewhat askew.

“A DOG WAS STABBED IN NYC’S CENTRAL PARK FOLLOWING ‘VERBAL DISPUTE’ BETWEEN TWO OWNERS”

Dogs are the angels of this world. Anyone who stabs a dog should be hanged by their ankles and stuck with any number and variety of sharp objects for 11 days and nights.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.