Bill to loosen Ticketmaster’s hold on ticket sales approved in California Senate

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Last November, tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 “The Eras Tour” went on sale breaking the record for the most tickets ever sold in a single day, over 2 million, but the demand was apparently much higher than one site could accommodate.

On May 31, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced the unanimous passage of SB 829 in the California State Senate, which Ms. Swift’s fans would be happy to learn, loosened the ticket monopoly of ticket-sellers Live Nation/Ticketmaster.

Many of Ms. Swift’s fans who entered the Ticketmaster site, started their purchases and thought they were in process, only to be met with “technical difficulties” messages costing them the purchase.

“The tickets you’ve selected have been released,” popped up for one distraught concertgoer.

Another fan complained that she waited in the Ticketmaster line for 6 hours, then the website crashed. “And now they’re going on sale at stub hub for like $8,000,” she lamented.

Millions of fans and automated bots logged into Ticketmaster overloading the service and crashing the site repeatedly.

In the following days, clips of devastated fans bemoaning their frustrating experiences flooded the news and social media.

“For over a decade companies like Live Nation have lured venues into signing exclusive contracts with promises of cushy kickbacks and access to top talent. But it’s the everyday consumer who ultimately pays the price, making up for those kickbacks in the form of Ticketmaster’s extra fees,” said Sen. Wilk.

The bill would prohibit a primary ticket seller from entering into an exclusive contract with the operator of an entertainment venue making such agreements illegal and punishable as a misdemeanor. It would also prevent a ticket-seller from penalizing an operator of an entertainment facility for entering into an agreement with another primary ticket seller and prohibit threatening or enforcement actions by a ticket-seller.

Sen. Wilks, who asked constituents about their ticket-buying experiences in a district-wide survey, learned of the frustrations consumers experienced with companies like Ticketmaster.

“My bill restores much-needed competition to the ticketing and live entertainment industry. I am thrilled to see this clear the Senate and move even closer toward being signed into law!” he said.

The bill will now go to the state assembly. It covers all venues and forms of entertainment including, but not limited to, theatrical or operatic performances, concerts, motion pictures, and athletic competitions including football, basketball, baseball, boxing, tennis, hockey, and other sports and other forms of recreation or show.

It does not apply to entertainment in amusement parks and fairgrounds.

“Getting Taylor Swift tickets was like going through the first five levels of hell,” said Cassandra, who lives in the 21st Senate District represented by Sen. Wilks. “Ticketmaster dropped the ball.”

In 2022 Ticketmaster was responsible for the ticket sales of 2,142 shows of the 2,498 held in that year. SInce congress approved the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster in 2010, they have held a commanding presence in the ticketing of live entertainment.

SB 829 is modeled after a similar agreement between Live Nation/Ticketmaster and the government of Ireland and a similar proposal now before the New York Legislature.