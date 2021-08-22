Bill would show what’s recyclable

My mom likes to put every possible piece of plastic in the blue bin.

She looks for the chasing arrows symbol. Then she cleans the plastic to really make sure it gets recycled.

Like my mom, we all want to help, but most of our plastic items aren’t recyclable. Who made it so confusing? Why is there a recycling logo on so many non-recyclable items?

Because of this broken recycling system where companies too often lie about which of their items are recyclable, it’s hard to tell what goes into the blue bin.

One of the solutions: Require companies to be honest about what is actually recyclable, so consumers can make informed choices with their purchasing and waste disposal. Senate Bill 343 is part of a package of bills working to solve this plastic problem in California.

Contact Assembly member Steve Bennett at 805-564-1649 and Sen. Monique Limón at 805-965-0862 to tell them and their colleagues to vote yes on these bills to solve plastic pollution in our state.

Ori Liwanag

CALPIRG Students Campus Organizer, UCSB

Santa Barbara