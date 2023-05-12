0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSParticipants in a “Bioblitz” nature walk Thursday at Elings Park in Santa Barbara stroll the trail, recording pollinators, bugs, birds, animals, and other living things of interest that they encounter using the iNaturalist app on their smartphones. The Bioblitz was the first event in a new collaboration between the park and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Around 20 garden researchers and public volunteers “blitzed” through the South Bluffs area of the 230-acre park, led by Dr. Denise Knapp, the garden’s director of conservation and research. As part of this project, free nature walks will start June 24 at the Elings Park and continue on the third Saturday of the month through December. Each hike has a different natural history focus, such as plants, pollinators or birds, and they are led by experts from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. For more information, visit www.SBBotanicGarden.org/calendar. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Santa Barbara Symphony turns 70 next post Amidst exodus of San Francisco’s retailers, a proposal to disarm security guards Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.