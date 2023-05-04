Biography author to talk about Pearl Chase

SANTA BARBARA — The Pearl Chase Society will present Cheri Rae — author of the upcoming biography, “A String of Pearls: Miss Chase of Santa Barbara” — on May 12, in the second presentation of the Kellam de Forest series.

The series takes place on the second Friday of each month at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

Ms. Rae will offer insights about Pearl Chase, who was a teacher at Santa Barbara High School and a social worker at Neighborhood House and the Recreation Center.

Before she became known for her beautification of Santa Barbara, Ms. Chase partnered with Margaret Baylor, a Santa Barbara social worker, to establish social services in the community, including the Red Cross, World War I relief work, and Americanization classes, all at the recreation center, built in 1914.

The Pearl Chase Society, established in 1995, is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to preserving Santa Barbara’s historic architecture, landscapes and cultural heritage.

The series is free to the public. However, donations will be accepted to help sustain the program.

To reserve a seat, call 805-403-7053. Seating is limited.

For more information, visit pearlchasesociety.org.

— Annika Bahnsen