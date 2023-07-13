Bipartisan bill aims to keep U.S. in NATO

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER

(The Center Square) — A new bill would prohibit future presidents from trying to withdraw from NATO.

U.S. Sens Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced a bill that would prohibit any president from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval or an act of Congress.

“Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine and Finland’s accession and Sweden’s pending accession into NATO all underscore the same thing: NATO is stronger than ever,” Sen. Kaine said in a statement. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to NATO and ensure any U.S. president can’t unilaterally decide to leave the alliance without congressional approval.”

“NATO serves as an essential military alliance that protects shared national interests and enhances America’s international presence. Any decision to leave the alliance should be rigorously debated and considered by the U.S. Congress with the input of the American people,” Sen. Rubio said in a statement.

The bill requires the U.S. president to seek the advice and consent of the Senate before suspending, terminating,or withdrawing U.S. membership in NATO.

If the president attempts to leave NATO without Senate approval or an Act of Congress, the bill prohibits any funding from being used to do so and also authorizes Congressional Legal Counsel to challenge the administration in court.

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.