Home Local Birds of a feather
Local

Birds of a feather

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A group of feathered beachgoers search the sand at Devereux Beach in Isla Vista on Friday.
  • Snowy Plovers(?) at Devereux Beach in Isla Vista on Friday, September 10, 2021. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)
  • Snowy Plovers(?) at Devereux Beach in Isla Vista on Friday, September 10, 2021. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More