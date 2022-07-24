‘Birdsong’ takes flight at Lotusland

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Hannah Atkinson holds up Max, a great horned owl, for attendees to see during the “Birdsong” event at Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito on Saturday. The Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Betsy Mooney holds up Athena, a 13 year-old barn owl. Guests stroll through the venue’s ponds and gardens. Photographs and the native Polish headdress and costume once owned by Ganna Walska, who created the Lotusland botanical gardens that now bears her name, are shown. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post California unemployment dips to 4.2%, just 19,900 new hires next post A cryptic plan, Russian intelligence and the code name SPLINTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.