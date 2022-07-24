Home Local ‘Birdsong’ takes flight at Lotusland
Local

‘Birdsong’ takes flight at Lotusland

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Hannah Atkinson holds up Max, a great horned owl, for attendees to see during the “Birdsong” event at Ganna Walska Lotusland in Montecito on Saturday.
The Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Betsy Mooney holds up Athena, a 13 year-old barn owl.
Guests stroll through the venue’s ponds and gardens.
Photographs and the native Polish headdress and costume once owned by Ganna Walska, who created the Lotusland botanical gardens that now bears her name, are shown.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More