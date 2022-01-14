Bishop Diego defeats Dunn in girls basketball

Bishop Diego’s girls basketball team has seen its first Frontier League victory, and it’s by a big margin.

The Cardinals beat Dunn 84-18 Wednesday.

Galilea De La Cruz led Bishop Diego with 18 points, followed by Diana Mendez with 17 (including five 3-point shots). Mileyni Sanchez and Lily Simolon each had 14. The team was down to seven players.

“Our defense led to many scoring opportunities on offense,” Coach Jeff Burich told the News-Press in an email. “Grace Eck played aggressively at the point of our defense, and Jiali Coronado and Citlali Morales made some great passes in transition.

“We also shot the ball very well from the outside making nine 3’s,” Burich said.

“We are glad we had the opportunity to play tonight,” the coach said. “Dunn was in a similar position of being short some players.”

— Katherine Zehnder