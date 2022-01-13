Bishop Diego defeats Foothill in boys basketball

Due to some league postponements for each boys basketball team, Bishop Diego and Foothill, renewed an old rivalry in which Bishop Diego won 60-40.

The Cardinals had a slow start and trailed 11-9 in the first quarter. But Bishop Diego led 18-5 in the third quarter, which put them in position for a win.

“Again, I can’t tell our guys enough: If we play D the way we did in the second half, we are a very tough team to beat,” Coach James Coronado said, referring to defense.

“I really like our team effort, especially in the second half,” Coronado told the News-Press in an email.

Kai Morphy led a balanced Cardinals attack with 13, while six players scored at least 7 points.

Brian Lopez scored 11 points, while Marcus Chan chipped in 10.

“A big shout out to Marcus Chan, who has stepped up his game recently, which is huge for our team because his defense inside is great, and his ball movement not only gets him shots, but he also gets open looks for others,” said Coronado.

— Katherine Zehnder