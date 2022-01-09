Bishop Diego girls basketball falls to Foothill Tech

Foothill Tech beat the Bishop Diego girls basketball team, 68-52.

Leading scorers for Bishop Diego were Clara McDonald with 20 points and Annie McDonald with 14.

Bishop Diego played a strong first half trailing 26-21, but the game was put out of reach in a second half that saw Foothill Tech score 42 points to Bishop Diego’s 31.

“They just wore us down in the 2nd half. Their post player hurt us on the boards and got us in some foul trouble. Sonia Mancuso was a spark off the bench. Clara (McDonald) continues to develop as an offensive threat. Annie (McDonald) made four 3’s. We fell behind in the 3rd quarter but battled back in the 4th before giving up a few cheap baskets at the end. I was proud of the no quit attitude of the ladies. It was just good to be out there after not playing since December 9th,” said Coach Jeff Burich.

– Katherine Zehnder