Bishop Diego graduation

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
COURTESY MATT BOEDDEKER
Bishop Garcia Diego High School students celebrate their graduation at the commencement Friday at the Santa Barbara school’s Eva Jane McDonald Memorial Field. The ceremony’s speaker was Father Greg Boyle, who founded Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles. Homeboy Industries is known as the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world.
