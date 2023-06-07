Bishop Diego graduation

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY MATT BOEDDEKERBishop Garcia Diego High School students celebrate their graduation at the commencement Friday at the Santa Barbara school’s Eva Jane McDonald Memorial Field. The ceremony’s speaker was Father Greg Boyle, who founded Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles. Homeboy Industries is known as the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Blomgren joins Dream Foundation board next post Zoo celebrates 60th anniversary with Zoofari Ball Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.