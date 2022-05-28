Bishop Diego plans commencement

SANTA BARBARA — The Bishop Diego High School commencement will take place at 5:30 p.m. June 3.

The ceremony will take place on the Eva Jane McDonald Memorial Field on Bishop Diego Campus at 4000 La Colina Road in Santa Barbara.

Maddox Stretz is the valedictorian, and Alexandra Taner is the salutatorian. The 2022 class of 73 students was accepted into 121 colleges and universities.

Some students were accepted into more than one university.

Parking will be located on campus, as well as the CenCal Parking Lot on Pesetas Lane.

— Katherine Zehnder