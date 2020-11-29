Bishop Diego to hold athletic fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA — The Bishop Diego Cardinals are holding an athletic fundraiser on Dec. 5 to support athletic programs and the junior class as they fundraise for prom 2021.

The Cardinal Event will be virtual with numerous raffles, auction items and program-specific wish list items available.

Tickets cover a take-out, tailgate style BBQ dinner, drink and a signature BDHS wine tumbler, along with a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize and numerous smaller cash prizes.

Meal pickup and a drive-thru tailgate at Bishop Diego’s main parking lot will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

From 6 to 6:45 p.m. will be the Cardinal event presentation, where attendees can Zoom in to enjoy the evening’s program, culminating with the announcement of the lucky $10,000 winner at the end.

Tickets are $75 per guest, and can be purchased at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/careve201.

Contact Dillan Bennett at dbennett@bishopdiego.org with any questions or for more information.

— Grayce McCormick