Bishop Diego wins girls tennis match

Bishop Diego defeated Santa Clara on Friday 9-0 in girls tennis.

The Santa Barbara high school is now 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the league.

During Friday’s match, No.1 doubles athletes Isabela Petraitis Robles and Oliva Van Wingerden won three: 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

“Isabela’s serve is really something to see,” Coach Natlee Hapeman told the News-Press in an email. “Oliva continues to use that amazing approach and solid pass shot. They are working well together and their strategy is hard to beat.”

No. 2 doubles players Samantha Kenney and Kate McCoy won three: 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

“Samantha’s serves were strong today,” Hapeman said Friday. “Kate was working the net and placing shots where it counted. They worked together well today.”

No. 3 doubles athletes Anja Fassbind and Cassandra Wynne won three: 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

“Anja and Cassandra really worked as a team,” Hapeman said. “They played the net and worked some strategy that came out ahead. Hard to believe that they only started playing together four weeks ago.

“I am so thankful for such hard working student athletes,” the coach said. “Each has their strengths, and it showed today.”

Bishop Diego’s next match is Tuesday at Dunn School.

