BISOL, Antonio, Jr.

1927— 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Antonio Bisol, Jr. Tony, at the age of 93, went home to be with the Lord, passing away peacefully in his home on February 11th with his devoted daughters by his side.

Tony was born in Santa Barbara on September 2, 1927, the second oldest of six children born to Antonio Sr. of Treviso, Italy and Guadalupe Cota of Santa Barbara. Tony grew up on “the west side” and was an athlete for Harding Varsity Club, part of the “Candy Kids” coached by Gordy Gray. He later became a proud “Don” and graduated from Santa Barbara High School as part of the class of 1945.

Shortly after graduation, at the age of 17, Tony joined the Merchant Marines and served during the final year of WWII. Following his service in the Merchant Marines, Tony enlisted into the California National Guard and was assigned to service battery of the 981st Field Artillery Battalion. As a member of that organization, he deployed to Korea with the 40th Infantry Division during the Korean War where he achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. Additionally, he is a recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

After being honorably discharged from the service, Tony met and married the love of his life, Janice Mae Nichols and, as he said, spent the best 56 years of his life. Tony was employed for 35 years at Golden State/Foremost Dairy as foreman of the shipping and receiving department. After Foremost was bought out by a private company, he transitioned to Delco Electronics where he worked the next seven years until retirement.

Tony and Jan spent many of their early years square dancing, and during their golden years they took up golf and enjoyed traveling with the Elks Club, discovering new golf courses. Tony was also an avid fisherman, spending many retired Wednesdays fishing at Lake Cachuma with his childhood friend Eddy Robles. You could also find Tony and Eddy every Thursday morning at Cody’s, sitting in their favorite booth, drinking coffee, and eating their favorite breakfast.

Tony was a gentle giant who always had a positive spin on life and never complained. He often said, “A hundred years from now no one will know the difference.” He was a father who supported his children in whatever they were pursuing and did the same with his grandchildren, attending many of their youth activities and all of their graduations. He was a very proud grandpa and was so happy to live long enough to meet his first great-grandchild.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jan, son David, and sisters Reggie Venegas, Barbara Batastini, and Angelina Smith. He is survived by his brother George (Karen), sister Mary Walton, and by daughters Diane Bisol-Kalstrom (John) and Darla Maciel (Marty) as well as grandchildren Christopher Brostek-Maciel (Jessica), Carly Martinez (Blane), Tatum, and great-granddaughter Brooks Mae Martinez. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to VNA Health, Hospice for their compassionate care and support during Tony’s last days. He especially appreciated his nurse Laura who would sing his favorite song, “Laura.” The family is also grateful for Clint, a dear family friend who loved and cared for Tony. Tony called him his “best friend.”

One of the more recent highlights of Tony’s life was a trip with his daughter to Washington, DC on an Honor Flight for veterans. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to this organization that became so dear to him. Honor Flight Kern County, 8200 Stockdale Hwy. Suite M-10, Box 255, Bakersfield, CA 93311. www.honorflightkerncounty.org/donations

Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life service will likely be in the fall. If you would like to be notified, please email mardarrun@sbcglobal.net with your contact information. Thank you.