BITTNER, Lyliane P.

Lyliane P. Bittner passed away at her home surrounded by her loving children on October 25 at the age of 91. Born Lyliane Vauzelle on September 13, 1929 in Paris, France, she came to the United States on July 4, 1946. While working at a Maytag washing machine factory in Newton, Iowa, she met the love of her life Donald C. Bittner. The two married in 1948, and together with love and devotion to each other and a strong faith in God, they raised nine children.

In the early 1960s they moved their family to Goleta, where Lyliane eventually managed a shop called “Lyliane” in Old Town, specializing in handmade clothing. After the shop closed, she took her skills as a seamstress and ran a small business from home until the age of 85. Her many customers not only kept her busy but brought her lasting friendships.

After Donald’s stroke in 1993, Lyliane took care of him at their home for eight years, never wavering in her love for him or her faith. Lyliane also devoted her life to the care of her youngest daughter with special needs, Michelle. Lyliane and Michelle kept each other company and brought each other great happiness. One of their favorite things to do together was attend church every Sunday morning at the Living Faith Center.

Lyliane’s greatest pride was her role as mother and wife, and her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her nine children: Clark (Laura), Linda, Leann, Donita (Dan), Donald (Trudy), Michael (Tina), Randy (Jo), Polly (Alan), and Michelle, along with 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is pre-deceased by her husband Donald, two grandsons, and three sons-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff from Home Instead, as well as Cynthia, Lesly, Joanne, Tracie, and granddaughter Kristin for their continued care and support. A special thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA Health) for allowing Lyliane the comfort and care to pass with dignity and grace at her home.

Due to COVID-19, the Bittner family has chosen to have a private gathering to honor and celebrate Lyliane’s life. She will be laid to rest at Goleta Cemetery with her husband Donald. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Health.