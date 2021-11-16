BITTNER, Michelle Dale

Our dear Michelle passed away on November 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving siblings.

Michelle Dale Bittner was born on November 16, 1966 in Oakdale, CA to Donald and Lyliane Bittner. The last of nine children, Michelle was beloved as the baby of the family by her parents and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her eight siblings: Clark (Laura), Linda, LeeAnn, Donita (Dan), Donald (Trudy), Michael (Tina), Randy (Jo), and Polly (Alan).

Michelle moved with her family to Santa Barbara, CA in 1967. She attended Garfield School and joined the cheerleading team there, a fact she proudly recited to family and friends throughout her life. She also performed as a cheerleader during her middle school years as a participant in the Special Olympics. Michelle went on to Dos Pueblos High School and graduated in 1988. She enjoyed attending Living Faith Center with her mom and dad every Sunday. Church was integral to her weekly routine, and her Christian faith a vital part of her life.

Michelle brought her family so much joy. She had a vivid imagination, wherein she owned a catering company, produced country music artists for a record label, and ran a preschool, among many other creative endeavors. Michelle always had her finger on the pulse of pop culture figures and trends, and she amazed her family with her memory: she could recall each of the birthdays and middle names of her numerous nieces and nephews while also listing celebrity couples and which soap opera star was the latest to get divorced.

Michelle always made her family laugh and kept them on their toes with her opinions, sass, and strong will. Every Christmas, Michelle’s gift pile was the largest and the most organized. She expected the same gift from the same family member each year: a pair of slippers from a specific sister to replace the prior year’s slippers, a new calendar from a particular brother to replace the previous year’s calendar, a Bath and Body Works toiletry set from the same niece and nephew each year, and so on. If one of her many relatives veered off the carefully planned present track – or got her something that a different family member traditionally got for her – she would not shy away from letting them know that she was displeased and that they’d do well to do better next year. Yes, you could say that Michelle was spoiled by her family, but you could also say that because she was so cherished and well taken care of, she had the confidence to feel secure in expecting structure and routine and in speaking her mind. She was very lucky to be surrounded by family who loved her so much and went above and beyond to make her smile. Seeing Michelle happy made her family happy.

Michelle will be so missed and remembered so fondly. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be an intimate service for family at Goleta Cemetery on Michelle’s birthday, Tuesday November 16. The family would also like to thank the many Hospice volunteers who lovingly helped care for Michelle in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Michelle to Hospice of Santa Barbara.