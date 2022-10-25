‘Black Adam’ conquers box office

“Black Adam” soared all the way to the No. 1 spot in its opening weekend.

The DC Comics/Warner Bros. film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero, grossed $67 million at the North American box office.

Audiences were also eager to see stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts back together. Their “Ticket to Paradise” placed second in its opening weekend, to the tune of $16.3 million.

“Smile” fell to third place and grossed $8.3 million.

“Halloween Ends,” the final chapter in the franchise that launched Jamie Lee Curtis’ movie career, took a dive to No. 4 in its second weekend from its previous No. 1 spot. The film grossed $8 million.

Dropping to fifth place was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile. The film grossed $4.2 million.

“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, placed sixth with $1.9 million.

“Terrifier 2” climbed a bit to seventh place with $1.895 million.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” ended up in eighth place with $880,000.

“Amsterdam” — the offbeat mystery set during the aftermath of World War I and starring John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro — placed ninth with a gross of $818,000.

Placing 10th was “Triangle of Sadness.” The comedy, which is about wealthy people trying to survive on an island, grossed $600,000.

